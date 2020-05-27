Iowa State has announced a plan for the start of the football season that would include a decrease in attendance.

Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard sent out a message detailing out a current plan to begin the fall season. Once some initial hurdles are cleared such as getting players back to campus safely and conducting team activities, the current plan for football includes limiting attendance to 50%, or about 30,000 fans under current COVID-19 guidelines. That number could change for better or worse as time continues to inch closer to the fall.

With the limited attendance and about 22,000 season tickets, availability will be limited for any fan that wishes to attend a game. That includes the season opener against the University of South Dakota on Saturday, September 5. Only about 8,000 seats would be open, and Iowa State is not anticipating that any single-game tickets will be sold considering the current number of season ticket holders that they have and potential new season ticket holders that could join.

The good news out of this though is that there seems to at least be a plan of action for college football moving towards the fall. If more teams start looking into limiting attendance at the start of the season, the more likely it feels that we will end up with a season in general amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

USD is set to begin its season in Ames and then is scheduled to take a trip to Northern Arizona on September 12. The Coyotes will open the home schedule on September 19 against Missouri State.