Iowa Governor Signs Disaster Emergency Proclamation

Governor Kim Reynolds of Iowa has signed a disaster emergency proclamation.

According to Dakota News Now, the order will close salons, barbershops, medical spas, massage therapies, tattoo establishments, and swimming pools until at least March 31.

Foreclosures on residential, commercial, and agricultural properties will be suspended.

Iowans with professional licenses will be provided with additional relief. They will not have to gather in-person to continue education or renew expiring licenses during this time.

