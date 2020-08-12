Iowa Boy Builds Tiny House

A boy from IA who was fascinated with tiny houses from all the YouTube videos he watched decided one summer that he was going to build his own.

Luke Thill was 13 when he made up his mind that he wanted to build a tiny house. But his parents gave him some conditions as to which he would need to follow in order to have the tiny home.

Thill's Dad Greg Thill told his son that he needed to raise the money to cover all the bustling expenses and then build it by himself according to both the Treehugger and the Des Moines Register.

And that's just what Thill did! After the project was complete and $1,500 later he then owned his very own home at the age of 13; it currently resides on his parents' backyard property.

"It was a chance for a kid to do something more than play video games or sports," he said. "It teaches life lessons"- Treehugger.

The home's dimensions are 10 feet long and 5 1/2 feet wide.

Thill enjoyed building what he calls his "starter" home and plans to build a bigger one with his Dad in the future.

Below is a video of a tour of Luke's tiny house along with some background on the project.