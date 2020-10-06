Iowa Basketball to Play Gonzaga in Sioux Falls

The Sanford Pentagon just keeps on delivering big-time matchups this Fall and landed a monster game on Tuesday.

The University of Iowa basketball team will take on Gonzaga in Sioux Falls this December.

This could potentially be a top-five matchup when the game is played on December 19 as both teams are highly ranked in the pre-season polls.

Not only will it feature two great teams, but it will also feature the pre-season National Player of the Year from the Hawkeyes in Luka Garza.

This game replaces Iowa's already scheduled matchup against Oregon State that was canceled.

The last time these two teams faced off was in the 2015 NCAA Tournament with the Zags taking home the victory.

In addition to this huge game, the Sanford Pentagon will also host the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament which features Ohio State, Dayton, Memphis, and more.

Whether it is this game or the Battle 4 Atlantis, there haven't been public announcements on ticket sales and if fans will be allowed at all.

For more information on the Sanford Pentagon and the upcoming games as well as other events, you can visit their website.