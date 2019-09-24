Iowa and Iowa State Rivalry in Jeopardy Moving Forward

Did we just see the final game between Iowa and Iowa State on the football field?

If things don't change, there is a good chance that may be the way it goes.

After the latest game was a close match up between two solid teams, the story lines surrounding the game were all about the unruly behavior directed at both teams bands.

The behavior included allegations of harassing the bands physically, verbally and sexually.

Iowa Athletic Director Bruce Herreld spoke with the school newspaper and had this to say "I'm not convinced at all that we should play this game again, here or there or anywhere, unless we can protect our fans, our band, and of course our athletes."

It obviously seems like the University of Iowa was upset about the way their band was treated by the Iowa State fans.

That said, Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard had a different take on the events that transpired.

According to ESPN, Pollard weighed in on the matter as well.

"Have this vision: It was 30 minutes after the game, and the only people remaining in the football stadium were the Iowa marching band and the Iowa State marching band. Our security personnel advised the Iowa marching band it would be best for them to exit to the east through Gate 1 like our band did and had no issues because the gate was wide open." "For whatever reason the Iowa marching band did not do that," Pollard said. "They chose to leave the field through the west side of the Jacobson building where there will thousands of people still shoulder-to-shoulder in a snail's pace trying to work through that small entry way. The Iowa marching band marched in formation playing their instruments through the back of that crowd and essentially forced their way through a crowd there was no place for anybody to move to."

Clearly, something happened and it wasn't good, but those details all seem to be up in the air.

Regardless of what happened, this rivalry is one of the best in all of college football and it would be a shame if it was broken up because of the shenanigans of a few ding dongs at the latest game.