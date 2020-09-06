Investigation For A Homicide In Rapid City

According to Dakota News Now, there has been a shooting in Rapid City that has resulted in one person dead and another injured.

Around 3:00 AM this morning, September 6, the shooting took place at a residence located on the Southside of Rapid City, according to the Rapid City Police Department.

"KOTA-TV reports officers arrived to find the victim, 31-year-old William Clifford of Box Elder, lying on the floor of the garage with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police performed life-saving measures until medics arrived, but the man eventually died at the scene"-Dakota News Now.

Around the same time police arrived on the scene of the shooting, officers went to a different resident a couple of blocks away due to a report of a man who had been injured.

The police found a man with a gunshot wound that police gave emergency first ad. The injured man was later transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still underway but evidence shows that the shooting was the result of a dispute during a house party at the home.

It is highly likely the shooting was also drug-related.

Investigators are working to find the suspect involved in the case.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call 394-4131.

Source: Dakota News Now