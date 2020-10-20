Investigation Continues into Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting

A police officer-involved shooting on Friday night in Sioux Falls has left one Sioux Falls 19-year-old man dead and the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation looking for answers.

Dakota News Now is reporting the incident that occurred just after 11 PM on Friday (October 16) at a Sioux Falls apartment complex in the 700 block of North Elmwood Avenue.

The report states that officers were dispatched to the apartment after receiving a call regarding a man that was refusing to leave the premises.

The first two officers arriving at the scene entered the apartment building. One from the buildings north side, the other from the south side of the apartment. According to Dakota News Now, that's when the suspect involved began to open fire on the officer entering from the north side. The officer returned fire in the process.

Dakota News Now reports, both the officers on the scene then exited the building and set up a perimeter until additional law enforcement arrived.

The suspect in the case was later found dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

As part of department policy, Sioux Falls Police Chief Matt Burns called on the South Dakota DCI to come in and investigate the incident.

Both officers involved in Friday's shooting have been placed on administrative leave per department policy while the investigation is underway.

The Department of Criminal Investigation has yet to release the name of the suspect involved in the Sioux Falls shooting.

Source: Dakota News Now