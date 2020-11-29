Intoxicated Woman Rolls Vehicle into Creek in Harrisburg

A Harrisburg woman is in the hospital after her vehicle ended up in a creek on Thursday morning.

Dakota News Now is reporting that a 23-year-old intoxicated woman needed to be transported to a Sioux Falls hospital on Thursday morning (November 26) after the vehicle she was driving rolled and landed into a creek upside down in Harrisburg.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office told Dakota News Now, sheriff's deputies were called to a one-vehicle rollover accident around 4:00 Thanksgiving morning near Willow Street and Cliff Avenue in Harrisburg.

When deputies arrived, they discovered a vehicle that had flipped over and was lying upside down in the creek.

According to Dakota News Now, the victim in the crash was transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries resulting from the accident.

Authorities say the 23-year-old driver is now facing DUI charges.

Source: Dakota News Now