UPDATE: Interstates 29 and 90 Now Open

Both Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 have reopened in both directions. However, roadways remain covered in ice, snow-packed, and slippery with drifting snow encompassing open areas.

Previous:

The South Dakota Departments of Transportation and Public Safety are advising motorists that portions of Interstates 29 and 90 are closed.

Interstate 90, east and westbound, are closed between Mitchell (Exit 332) and Sioux Falls (Exit 395). Interstate 29, north and southbound, are closed between Sioux Falls (Exit 84) and the North Dakota border.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning until 3 p.m. CST Saturday and for some counties to 6 p.m. CST Saturday for others in the eastern part of the state. Snow and wind today have already made travel conditions hazardous in many locations. Heavy drifting is expected with winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

Many highways are ice covered, snow-packed and slippery, and visibilities range from one-quarter of a mile to zero. Travel is being strongly discouraged across most of eastern South Dakota well into Saturday. Drivers trying to avoid the closures are reminded that state highways and county roads will not be any better and may likely be worse.

Source: sd.gov

