I-90 Closed West of Sioux Falls

If you are looking to travel on I-90, you are going to have to change your plans if you were intending on heading west of Sioux Falls.

Interstate 90 from Sioux Falls to Plankinton has been closed due to flooding.

In the last few days in South Dakota, there have been tornados, thunderstorms and a ton of rain, all adding up to destruction and flooding.

There was no timetable given on when the Interstate will open again, but they are advising you continue to check for updates on closures and road conditions.

It is also advised that you don't go around the barricades and stick to staying off the closed roads.