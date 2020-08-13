International Left-Handers Day

Let's face it, it's not easy being a leftie in a right-hand world. After all, only 10 percent of people on the planet are left-handed. Our world is made for those who are right-handed. Here are just a few things that make life a little trickier for all of the lefties out there.

Tying your shoes can be difficult. Many lefties had to learn how to tie their shoes by looking in a mirror to figure it out. Want to use a pair of scissors? Good luck if you're a leftie. Even the so-called "left-handed scissors" aren't easy to figure out. No matter how hard you try, your paper always gets smeared. Always. Sitting next to someone who is right-handed almost always causes you to bump arms with them. Appliance handles can be a nightmare. Fridge handles, Microwave handles... Anything with a handle is made for right-handers and takes an extra amount of consideration if you happen to be a leftie. Coffee mugs can also be difficult to grasp, as most (if not all) are designed for the right hand. Eating at the same table as righties isn't easy. Most place settings and silverware are not set up for those who are left-handed. If a rightie happens to see you use a can opener, they might think there's something wrong with you.

But it's not all bad, right? At least lefties have a cool nickname in "southpaw". Plus, some extremely important people throughout history have been left-handed. The list includes (just to name a few) Former U.S. Presidents, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama. One of the most famous artists, Michelangelo was left-handed too. And some of the biggest names in music, like Paul McCartney, Kurt Cobain, Paul Simon, and Phil Collins. So, cheer up lefties, and celebrate. This day is all about you.

Story Credit: Carlee Johnson, The Guardian, Business Insider