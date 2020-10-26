Intermountain & Sanford Health Announce Their Intent to Merge

Sanford Health and Intermountain Healthcare have signed a letter of intent to develop a strategic partnership as of this morning October 26, 2020, according to this news announcement on Sanford's website.

“Intermountain and Sanford have a shared vision of the future of healthcare and have the aligned values needed to better serve more communities across the nation,” says Marc Harrison, M.D., president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare. “This merger enables our organizations to move more quickly to further implement value-based strategies and realize economies of scale. Through coordinated care, increased use of telehealth and digital health services, we will make healthcare more affordable for our communities”- Sanford Health.

With both healthcare non-profits combined, they will now have over 89,000 employees, 70 hospitals, 435 clinics, senior care services provided in 366 of those clinic locations in twenty-four states, and insure 1.1 million people.

The merger is anticipated to take place in 2021, pending approvals.

Source: Sanford Health