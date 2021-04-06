Interactive Murder Mystery At Old Courthouse Museum

Whodunnit? That is the question at Murder at the Museum, an interactive murder mystery at The Old Courthouse Museum.

The plot for the murder mystery is as follows, "There has been a murder at the Old Courthouse Museum. We need your help to find the murderer. This morning the body of a county commissioner was discovered in the basement of the Old Courthouse Museum. There are five suspects that are being held for questioning; we need you to help determine who did it!"

It's like real life Clue! Are you up to the challenge to solve this heinous crime?

Tickets are on sale now. The event will take place on April 9th and 10th as well as the 16th and 17th. Each day has multiple times available, tours start at 6:00, 6:30, 7:00, 7:30, and 8:00 p.m. and take just under an hour. Masks are required.

Admission is only $10!

Tickets can be purchased in person at The Old Courthouse Museum which is located at 200 W 6th Street or by phone at (605)367-4210.

Not only does this sound like a really fun event, but if you haven't been to the Old Courthouse Museum before, it is a beautiful place to explore. You are in for a treat. According to the website, "This beautifully-restored 1800s quartzite building has three floors of regional history exhibits. The Museum store includes unique and affordable Dakota-made gifts for the whole family."