Interactive Chef’s Dinner with Wine Pairings
After Thanksgiving, you're probably gonna be sick of cooking for awhile so why not take a break and let someone else worry about it.
Denny Sanford Premier Center, along with Sioux Falls Alive, is hosting an Interactive Chef's Dinner on Thursday, December 10th. It is a five course dinner beginning at 6:15 pm. The event will take place in the Sioux Falls Convention Center so there will plenty of room for social distancing.
Executive Chef Yancy Erickson will prepare a winter menu with wine pairings. Chef Erickson will discuss the menu and the wines.
According to the Eventbrite site, the menu is as follows:
Soup – Pheasant Chowder
Appetizer – Scallop Prosciutto Cup with Orange Sauce
Salad – Grilled Winter Vegetable Salad with Balsamic Reduction
Entrée –
- Surf ‘N Turf Beef Tenderloin Roulade with Choron Sauce
- Sea Salt & Coconut Oil Roasted Fingerlings
- Heirloom Roasted Cauliflower
Dessert – Crème Brulee
Yum!
I think this sounds so amazing. You get to learn while you eat. Two of my favorite things.
Tickets for the event are $108 per person. Tickets are available here.