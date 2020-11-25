Interactive Chef’s Dinner with Wine Pairings

After Thanksgiving, you're probably gonna be sick of cooking for awhile so why not take a break and let someone else worry about it.

Denny Sanford Premier Center, along with Sioux Falls Alive, is hosting an Interactive Chef's Dinner on Thursday, December 10th. It is a five course dinner beginning at 6:15 pm. The event will take place in the Sioux Falls Convention Center so there will plenty of room for social distancing.

Executive Chef Yancy Erickson will prepare a winter menu with wine pairings. Chef Erickson will discuss the menu and the wines.

According to the Eventbrite site, the menu is as follows:

Soup – Pheasant Chowder Appetizer – Scallop Prosciutto Cup with Orange Sauce Salad – Grilled Winter Vegetable Salad with Balsamic Reduction Entrée – Surf ‘N Turf Beef Tenderloin Roulade with Choron Sauce

Sea Salt & Coconut Oil Roasted Fingerlings

Heirloom Roasted Cauliflower Dessert – Crème Brulee

Yum!

I think this sounds so amazing. You get to learn while you eat. Two of my favorite things.

Tickets for the event are $108 per person. Tickets are available here.