Heading into action on Thursday in South Dakota High School Basketball, Roosevelt High School was No. 1 but after an amazing buzzer-beater, things will be changing atop the rankings.

The game featured the No. 1 ranked Riders and the No. 4 ranked Warriors and had all the makings for a great finish after the way the entire game played out.

Washington held a late lead in the fourth quarter until Roosevelt came roaring back in the final two minutes and took the lead on a free throw with a couple of seconds left.

After Roosevelt would hit that free throw, the chaos would follow.

After hitting the buzzer-beater, the celebration began for the Washington Warriors as they defeated the Roosevelt Rough Riders 63-62 and the only thing that was missing was a court storming scene because of the ongoing pandemic.

Regardless of how the rest of the season goes for Washington, this will be a memory those kids will never forget.

Here is the complete list of rankings across the state of South Dakota for High School boys/girls basketball.

For more information on high school basketball in the state of South Dakota, upcoming schedules, COVID-19 protocols, and more, you can visit the South Dakota High School Activities Association website.