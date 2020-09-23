Inmate Assaults Turner County Deputy, Steals His Car

Authorities continue their search for a man accused of assaulting a South Dakota Deputy and stealing his vehicle.

Dakota News Now is reporting the incident occurred on Tuesday (September 22) while a Turner County Deputy was in the process of transporting two prison inmates. One of the prisoners attacked the deputy and made off with the car he was driving.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office told Dakota News Now, the suspect, 42-year-old Tyson Shawn Wessels, ditched the deputy's marked Ford SUV a short time later and stole a blue F-250 pickup truck from a farmer in Worthing, South Dakota. That vehicle was later found in Rock County near Steen, Minnesota.

According to Dakota News Now, sometime Tuesday evening, Wessels then stole a Chrysler Minivan with Minnesota plates of ZS031. That is the last vehicle he was known to be driving at this time.

Authorities say Wessels is no longer wearing his shackles and has changed clothes since Tuesday's assault happened.

He is considered to be dangerous. Police are requesting should you spot Wessels, do not try and approach him. Instead, call 911 immediately.

The report also states the second prisoner in the case ended up driving the deputy's vehicle to a city building in Worthing, where he told the people inside what happened and to call the police.

