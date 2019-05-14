Injured Sip-N-Cycle Victim Goes after Drunk Driver and Car Dealer

A woman that was injured while riding on the Sip-n-Cycle nearly a year ago has targeted the drunk driver that hit the cycle and the dealership that sold the intoxicated man his car.

KSFY TV is reporting that Laurel Lehmkuhl has filed a lawsuit against Justin Rabago and Billion Automotive after Lehmkuhl was injured while taking a ride with friends on a Sip-n-Cycle in downtown Sioux Falls on Saturday, (August 4) 2018.

According to KSFY, Rabago's car crossed over the center line that day and collided with a Sip-n-Cycle full of people. Lehmkuhl and several others were injured as a result of the accident. Some of the victims sustained serious injury.

Police arrested and charged Rabago with DUI and vehicular battery. KSFY reports the August 4 incident was Rabago's third DUI offense.

Well known Sioux Falls attorney, Scott Hoy, is representing Lehmkul in her case against Rabago and the car dealer.

