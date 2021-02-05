The city of Sioux Falls has been through a lot over the last couple of years from a Tornado, to COVID, and every other issue that faces a fast-growing community like ours.

Through it all, the city continues to have a very low unemployment rate, huge construction growth, and continued prosperity amid an ever-changing landscape.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken joined my show Overtime to discuss a wide range of topics facing the city.

He discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, accomplishments, and goals with infrastructure, expanded 5G capabilities, and much more including his Super Bowl prediction.

Take a listen and enjoy.

