They don't call it the 'Greatest Party Anywhere' for nothing. The 600-acre campground that is lovingly known as the Sturgis Buffalo Chip has another rally season in the rearview mirror. And of course, the cleanup crew has got to go through and collect everything that people have left behind.

From a blow-up sheep to swimming pools and a mess load of pop up tents. You wouldn't believe what some people have left behind. This is the Sturgis Buffalo Chip' Lost and Found.'

A chopper wrapped in toilet paper

Enough air mattresses to help the Titanic passengers

Underpants. Lots of underpants

An inflatable sheep with "Derek's Bitch" written on the side

Beer pong table

A bunch of coconuts

Mostly used tube of cherry-flavored Anal-Ese butt lube

Crime scene tape

More tents than all the Dick's in America

Chairs and sofas

Lots of pools

Blow-up dolls with messy hair

Shark suit

2 wooden hammers

A mannequin

Flamingo socks

27 credit/debit cards

9 driver's licenses

Oh, there's more. Check it all out here and kill some time going through the previous years.