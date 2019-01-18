Former University of Sioux Falls head coach Kalen DeBoer is continuing to move up in the football coaching ranks.

DeBoer is expected to leave his position as offensive coordinator of Fresno State for the same position at Indiana. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg and FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman are both reporting the move.

DeBoer was the head coach at USF from 2005-2009 and led the Cougars to a 67-3 overall record and three NAIA Championships. He left USF to take a position with Southern Illinois from 2010-2013. DeBoer then joined Eastern Michigan (OC/QB 2014-2016) before moving to Fresno State. The Bulldogs went 10-4 in 2017 and 12-2 overall in 2018 with DeBoer as offensive coordinator.

He now joins Tom Allen's (3rd season) staff at Indiana and replaces recently retired offensive coordinator Mike DeBord. The Hoosiers finished 5-7 overall last year and 2-7 overall in the Big Ten. The team was 51st in total offense last year.