Increased Demand for Gas Driving Up Prices in South Dakota

Weekend getaways, at least for those of us in South Dakota, are still a thing we can do. Filling up the tank to go out into the world is slowly getting more expensive now that the rest of the country is starting to pick up their pace.

The average cost of gas in South Dakota this week is $2.11 per gallon, according to AAA. That is the same as it was a week ago, but up 11 cents from $2.00 a month ago. One year ago we were paying $2.72 in the Mount Rushmore State.

“The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) data shows gasoline demand and supply continue on a roller coaster ride,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson said in a press release. “As motorists react to unfolding COVID-19 information, we are seeing driving behaviors related to filling-up ebb and flow.”

In Sioux Falls the average price is $2.12 per gallon. That is the same as a week ago but also up 11 cents per gallon from $2.01. One year ago we were paying $2.64 per gallon.

The cheapest gas in Sioux Falls is at Costco, Flying J, and Love's Truck Stop for $1.95 per gallon. Sam's Club is selling petrol for $2.00 per gallon. At most places in Sioux Falls the price is $2.14 per gallon.