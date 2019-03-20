The Multi-Cultural Center of Sioux Falls is bringing together people of many faiths for a time of focusing on peace and diversity during their first annual prayer service on Monday (March 31). Joining in the time of prayer will be Pax Christi South Dakota, and the Presentation Sisters, along with local Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Indigenous, Jewish, and Muslim communities.

The hope is to lift up the many faiths in Sioux Falls as the groups stand united for families and communities living in Sioux Falls. This is to promote spreading the light and love of diversity and culture. Along with many different faiths, various cultures will also be represented.

“When a community faces a crisis, no matter their color, race, or their political persuasion, weather-related or another tragic event, it comes together and finds hope amidst the suffering. Our societal suffering and crisis today is manifested with intolerance to embrace religious diversity. So, we will come together to pray for hope amidst suffering, violence, and discord, and show the world that hope is breaking through the ground of suffering and violence,” states Sister Peggy Boehm, Presentation Sisters, Caminando Juntos.

Dr. David Aronson, Mt. Zion Synagogue agrees “When feeling despair, depression, concern, or loss, our feelings can be overwhelming and debilitating. At such moments we can turn to God and pour out our heart in our own word.”

Mount Zion Synagogue is the location for the service on Monday (March 31) from 4:00-5:00 PM, at 523 West 14th Street in Sioux Falls.

“This multi-faith prayer service is to show unity and be the light of compassion and grace in Sioux Falls,” stated Christy Nicolaisen, Executive Director of the Multi-Cultural Center of Sioux Falls. “All are welcome.”

Light refreshments will be served after.

To find out further information, contact the Multi-Cultural Center at 605-367-7401.