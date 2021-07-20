In Search of the ‘Perfect’ Nap

You hated them as a kid but as an adult, they're one of the things you look forward to the most.

Napping.

We all have our preferred method of getting the best shuteye, but is it possible we've been doing in wrong all of this time?

Get our free mobile app

To find out what exactly constitutes the 'perfect' nap, the folks at Pure Wow enlisted the expertise of Dr. Rebecca Robbins, PhD, a sleep expert for Oura, a personal health tracking device.

She says the ideal nap is made up of a few key elements:

IT SHOULD BE AT LEAST 10, BUT NO LONGER THAN 20, MINUTES

Too short and you rob yourself of the relaxation benefits of a nap. Too long and you'll fall into too deep of a sleep and likely spend the rest of the day in a fog.

MID-AFTERNOON IS THE BEST TIME FOR NAPPING

Our body temperature dips every day between 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM and that is beneficial for getting the most out of your nap.

CONSISTENCY COUNTS

Napping in the same place at the same time will help your body get into a rhythm that will help you maximize your napping experience over time.

Dr. Robbins does say there are a couple of things you should avoid when it comes to napping.

She cautions insomniacs to avoid mid-day slumbers so that overall sleep patterns are disrupted.

The other no-no is using naps to replace a good night's sleep. Dr. Robbins warns that even a series of short naps will not make up for the benefits each of our bodies need from a good six to eight hours of deep sleep.