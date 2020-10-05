In October We Wear Pink But Not Just On Wednesdays

October is a big month for many reasons and it's not because of the endless amounts of Halloween candy.

More likely than not, everyone knows at least one person that has been affected by cancer in some way including breast cancer. In fact, one in eight women according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. Breast cancer is actually the most common cancer for women in the United States besides skin cancer.

Just like new COVID-19 cases are being reported daily throughout the country, the same goes for the men and women who are diagnosed with breast cancer. Yep, this happens to men too. The National Breast Cancer Foundation reports "that in 2020, an estimated 2,620 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year in the U.S. and approximately 520 will die." Plus, an "estimated 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the U.S. as well as 48,530 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer" in 2020.

Despite all the fear that surrounds the word "cancer," there is hope. In the United States, there are 3.5 million breast cancer survivors. The list of survivors keeps growing and it all starts with you.

Self-care is so important. The National Breast Cancer Foundation recommends a self-examination of your breasts at least once a month. Having a balanced diet and an active lifestyle is also critical to maintaining a healthy life.

No one fights alone. Click here to learn more information about breast cancer. Always remember to put YOUR HEALTH first. It could just save your life.