‘Impractical Jokers’ Tour Coming to Sioux Falls Summer of 2020

The incredibly popular comedy troupe made up of Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn, and Sal Vulcano, creators and stars of the hit series, Impractical Jokers is once again taking the show on the road and is hitting the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Sunday, July 19, 2020. In true comedic and impulsive fashion, they will compete to embarrass each other while being filmed by hidden cameras and live on stage.

The guys will embark on a brand new comedy tour called The Scoopski Potatoes Tour and are scheduled to perform in over 30 cities in the US.

Tickets are on sale now at the PREMIER Center Box Office and www.ticketmaster.com.

With each new season on the hit show, Impractical Jokers continues to take dares to outrageous levels and is truTV’s longest-running & top-rated original comedy. If you have a hankering to get to know the Joe, James, Brian, and Sal before the show, they will be setting sail on their fourth annual “Impractical Jokers Cruise” on the Norweigan Pearl on February 10 - 14, 2020.

