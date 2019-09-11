Believer of miracles? Avera Heart Hospital on Sioux Falls south side was built on faith and still hold it's religious values close. So when a chunk of tree flew through the front lobby windows during Tuesday night's tornado, many were surprised to see an image of a cross on the wood.

The Avera Heart Hospital Facebook page shared the photo on Wednesday morning which said, "Our windows may be broken, our building damaged, but even during the roar of the storm, God shows up. This chunk of tree was thrown by the tornado through a lobby window. A visible reminder that He is always with us."

"Isaiah 41:10 Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."