I’m At Work And I Want To Slap Somebody! Are You Available?

Remember some years ago when the boss told you 'The new technology is going to make your job a lot easier'.

Yeah, well...no.

I imagine it's happened all through the generations. Whenever something new comes along, life is going to get a whole lot easier. I suppose when trains came, then cars and trucks, then planes and on and on. These things came into the lives of our ancestors and things got a whole lot easier and less stressful.

Except I bet they didn't.

And so when computers and and the latest technology came into the everyday workplace ( and everyday it seems like something is being updated and becoming even better! ), life would be less stressful. But apparently it hasn't happened that way.

According to a survey done by The Vision Council , roughly half of us consider ourselves workaholics and 53% admitted that, yep, they are definitely stressed out at work.

But hold on just a minute there, cowboy. Just what do they consider a 'workaholic'?

Well, here's how they define it:

Researchers found that worrying about work on an off day, feeling too busy to take a vacation, and checking emails immediately after waking up (something 58 percent of the respondents say they do) were the top three symptoms of suffering from workaholism.

Does that ring a bell with you?

Anyway, take a breather and relax. I gotta run...there's this important deadline here at work and I gotta get it done. See ya.