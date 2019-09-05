Illusionist, Reza, Has Two Homecoming Shows in Brookings



Reza has been a friend to the station for quite some time. We can truly say we knew him when.

Reza will have two hometown shows in Brookings Friday September 6 and Saturday September 7. Shows are at 7:30 both nights at the SDSU Performing Arts Center.

Reza has taken the art of illusion to a whole new level. His shows not only have amazing illusions, but also state of the art production. The show is basically a rock concert!

Attending a Reza show is a total experience. According to a press release, here is what you can look forward to, "Audiences can expect to witness mega illusions such as passing through the spinning blades of an industrial fan, a record-breaking recreation of Houdini’s most famous stunt, appearing and disappearing motorcycles, and so many more large and interactive illusions that will leave you on the edge of your seat."

Not to mention, Reza is just a funny, cool guy and he really gets the crowd involved.

