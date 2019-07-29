A father and his son are going to be fine after falling into the water on the Big Sioux River at Falls Park over the weekend.

KSFY TV is reporting a 14-year-old Edwards, Illinois boy slipped and fell into the river while the family was attempting to take a picture on the west bank toward the rock edge of the lower falls on Saturday afternoon, (July 27). Once in the water, the current quickly pulled the boy underneath.

According to KSFY, the boy's 55-year-old father jumped into the water to rescue him, and he too was pulled under by the water current. Both the boy and his father were underneath the water for a period of time before they resurfaced on the other side of the footbridge. The boy was able to swim to shore, while the father was not, and required the help of a bystander at Falls Park who also went into the water to help the man safely to shore.

The victims required immediate medical attention by First Responders once they arrived on scene. KSFY is reporting that both the father and his boy were also transported to a Sioux Falls hospital for additional treatment for their minor injuries.

Source: KSFY TV