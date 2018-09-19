Ike Nwamu Gets Big Chance with Milwaukee Bucks in Training Camp

Expect more of this type of activity to pick up as training camps are set to begin. Two players with a history with the Sioux Falls Skyforce reportedly have landed deals with NBA teams.

One of the players is of recent vintage, while the other played for the ‘Force when the team’s home base was the Sioux Falls Arena. Ike Nwamu is expected to land a spot with the Milwaukee Bucks while Donald Sloan is close to a deal with the Denver Nuggets.

For Nwamu , it’s an extension of his first invitation to play in Summer League, where he took advantage of the four games in the Las Vegas portion to score 11 points per game and shot 45 percent from the floor. His offensive capabilities have continued to blossom as a professional after averaging 14.5 points per contest with the Skyforce in the 2017-18 season which is about 5 points more than his rookie year.

Sloan logged 10 games with Sioux Falls back in 2012-13 but did get a call-up to New Orleans during his brief stay. There were also stops in China, Indiana, Brooklyn leading up to last season when the point guard got a chance in camp with the Washington Wizards. Sloan found his way to the Texas Legends and earned a Performer of the Week award on January 22, 2018.

Just like a lot of prospects, both men will have something to prove when camps open to endure to the final cut and lace them up on NBA’s opening night.