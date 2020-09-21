If You’re Going To Play With Handcuffs, Be Sure You Have The Key

People find all kinds of ways of spicing up 'playtime'. When whip cream gets old, some couples like to bust out the heavy-duty hardware.

There is a couple in Great Britain who must have watched 50 Shades of Gray one too many times as police were called for a man who was trapped in a pair of handcuffs.

The Greater Manchester Police's Rochdale station sent officers to a home to help out the stranded man.

"Male phoned requesting help as his girlfriend had locked him in some handcuffs and they couldn't now find the key," the department's tweet said. "Wanted police as he feared the fire brigade would cut them and they were expensive."

The good news is police were able to free the man, but there is no word on if police had to damage the cuffs. It's safe to say the only thing damaged here was the man's pride.