If You Like Ice Fishing and Beer, This One’s For You

Calling all area Leinenkugel fans! Leinenkugel builds a 50k ice shanty...and it could be yours. I guess I'm in that canoe as the Summer Shandy is ready to be released and the perfect summer sipper. Our friends at Leinenkugel have created a chance for you to win this awesome ice shanty worth 50k. And it's a great story as to why they are offering this ice palace to you.

It turns out, Leinenkugel is tired of people mispronouncing its classic summer beer. For years and years, fans have called it "summer shanty" instead of Summer Shandy (with a D) and are clearing the air by showing drinkers the difference between your go-to summer beer and an over-ice fishing hut by giving away both.

Oh, I forgot to mention that the winner will also receive a year's supply of Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy!

Back to that dream ice shanty. It features (hang on to your longnecks) a furnace to keep you toasty warm on the coldest of days, a grill to cook your catch of the day, light therapy to beat the winter blues, and it features classic lake cabin decor. And of course, a full supply of Summer Shandy to sip, even when it's not on the shelves.

To enter, simply email SummerShandyIceShanty@promo.leinie.com and let them know what your favorite Leinie’s beer. The contest is open from 2/25 - 3/11. Good luck! In the meantime, check out the pics of your next great thing:

