Those holiday elves over at First National Bank are already in the holiday spirit, and they need everyone's help deciding which non-profits and charitable organizations will receive $10,000 of Holiday Cheer this year!

For the 7th year in a row, you have the opportunity to spread hope and joy by nominating your favorite non-profit charitable organizations to help them win a $4,000 grand prize or three runner-up awards of $2,000.

The rules have changed quite a bit this year and the contest is being done bracket-style this time. The most important thing is, to get your nominations in on social media before the end of October.

Just post the name of the non-profit you want to nominate, along with the hashtag #FNBGiveFirst. The more times an organization is nominated using that hashtag, the higher they will be seeded if they make it into the final bracket.

So get social on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc. and nominate your favorite charitable groups, but make sure you do it by Halloween, October 31st!

You can find more information about this wonderful holiday event on:

FNB will share weekly bracket updates via Facebook video. The voting window each week will be on Monday at 8:00 AM. through Sunday at 11:59 PM. The final round of voting will end Friday, December 6 at 11:59 PM, and the winners will be announced via FNB Facebook video and on their website on Monday, December 9.

For complete rules and details of the contest see First National Bank online, on Facebook, or call (605)-335-5200 or 800-339-1160.