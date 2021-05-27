If You Have A Dog In Sioux Falls, Barking Is Not A Great Idea

Dogs are really man's best friend. No matter what they do, we are going to love them anyway. This includes when they just bark like crazy. However, if your dog barks too much in Sioux Falls, then it could mean trouble.

The Sioux Falls Police Department is always available to provide helpful tips and enforce certain laws for residents, especially on their social media pages. On the police department's Twitter page, they happily reminded Sioux Falls residents with dogs that barking dogs can be a "nuisance."

If anyone has a problem with a neighboring dog's bark in Sioux Falls, you can actually report it to the police department. You can literally send the dogs to the big house.

According to the City of Sioux Falls, there are multiple steps for handling an excessive barking situation. It's always a good idea to talk to your neighbor first, especially if they aren't home when the dog is constantly barking. If owners can’t seem to resolve the barking situation, then it's recommended that someone contact Sioux Falls Animal Control. The next step actually involves an officer visiting the home where the excessive barking is being reported.

This officer waits about eight to ten minutes to see if the barking stops or if the noise continues to escalate. If nothing changes in that time period, the officer must speak to the residents about the excessive barking. Most likely, the officer will only warn the dog owners about any sort of citation they may incur.

Overall, if your dog is always barking when it's outside then do your best to avoid any sort of problem. Take the dog or dogs inside until you feel confident about sending them back to enjoy the fresh air. Even if your window is open and the dog is barking, it's best to just close the window for a period of time.

Dogs are a special part of the family, so it's always a good idea to protect them from being in the dog house!

