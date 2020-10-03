If Bread is Food for the Soul, Make Mine Breadico Sourdough!

When I was introduced to Breadico Sourdough, it was love at first bite! I knew I had made a friend for life. Chewy, tangy, full-bodied, the perfect bread for a real homemade grilled cheese sandwich.

In fact, I had one, or two, just a couple of weeks ago with dear friends, Debbie and Loren, in their kitchen. The choices for cheese were multiple, so I went with cheddar and provolone, avoiding the Habañero Jack (because I don't have a death wish), and the Havarti (just because).

You pair a Breadico Sourdough grilled cheese sandwich with a bowl of good tomato soup or chili and you're as close to food heaven as some of us ever come! Of course, any sandwich becomes extraordinary, when made with Breadico bread.

I was so happy when I discovered my Hy-Vee on Minnesota Avenue carries Breadico bread, it helped to ease the sting when the restaurant and store on 8th Street in downtown Sioux Falls closed.

Thankfully, when David Napolitano (Breadico's chef and owner) opened Pizza Di Paolo on Minnesota Avenue and resurrected Breadico's amazing wood-fired pizzas, it was a very good day!

I'm anticipating another excellent day on Wednesday, October 7, as that is the day the new Breadico Bakery is set to open. It is located in The Wedge shopping center, south of 69th & Western, and will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 AM to 6 PM., according to Sioux Falls Business News with Jodi Schwan.

Rumor has it that David Napolitano's mom will be making her famous biscotti and other cookies, plus they will have "some grab-and-go sandwiches", pastries and eventually espresso drinks to go with them.

For more information, see Breadico online, and follow them on Facebook.

Source: Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan