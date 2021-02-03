Idling Car With Handgun Inside Stolen From Sioux Falls Driveway

For the second time this week, an idling car was taken from a driveway. This time, the car stolen was reported to have a handgun inside.

Police were notified of a stolen vehicle around Whitter Park around 8:30 on Tuesday evening. Police say the owner started the car and went back into their apartment. The car was gone when the owner went back outside. The owner told police there was a handgun in the car, according to Dakota News Now.

Around 11:30 p.m. officers on patrol in downtown Sioux Falls spotted the car near 14th Street and Main Avenue. The car was pulled over and 32-year-old Daniel Lee Nguyen and 35-year-old Nikki Louise Track were arrested.

Nguyen is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, grand theft, possession of the stolen property, false impersonation, possession of a firearm by a former violent offender. Officers found ammunition from the handgun in Nguyen’s possession.

Police found a pipe with meth residue in Track's purse. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app