Iconic KFC Slogan Put on Hold Due to COVID-19

KFC Chicken is still Finger-Lickin' Good, just not during a pandemic.

The legendary chicken restaurant, KFC, announced on Tuesday they intend to pull the 64-year-old "Finger-Lickin' Good" chicken slogan from their advertising campaigns temporarily, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Proper hygiene is imperative right now, and KFC wants to ensure they are in lock-step with the correct message being touted during the pandemic.

In a prepared statement released on the KFC website on Tuesday (August 25), Dakota News Now reports, Global Chief Marketing Officer for KFC, Catherine Tan-Gillespie said, “We find ourselves in a unique situation, having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment. While we are pausing the use of Its Finger-Lickin' Good, rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn’t changing one bit.”

The KFC brand has always maintained a good sense of humor during their many advertising campaigns throughout the years, this new pivot during the pandemic is no exception, according to Dakota News Now, the headline for Tuesday's announcement read: "And the winner of the award for the most inappropriate slogan for 2020 goes to... KFC.”

The mission for KFC is to still offer Finger-Lickin' Good chicken, just in a more responsible way during the pandemic. The goal now is to provide a responsible experience for all their amazing team members and guests around the world.

KFC promises the iconic slogan will make a return when the time is right.

There are currently three KFC restaurants in Sioux Falls at this time.

Source: Dakota News Now