More than 220,000 consumers will experience dairy at the South Dakota State Fair this year. From engaging in conversations with local dairy farmers and ambassadors to meeting Dairy Princess Ytsje Andringa.

And by tasting hand-scooped ice cream, malts, and all-you-can-drink milk, fairgoers will get a closer look at how dairy not only delivers enjoyment but is also nutrient-rich and produced locally and responsibly by farmers who are highly dedicated to their work.

Ytsje Andringa, 18, daughter of Sietse and Aafke Andringa of Clear Lake, South Dakota, was crowned South Dakota’s 64th Dairy Princess in Sioux Falls at the Central Plains Dairy Expo in March.

Delicious dairy foods will be front and center at the Dairy Bar which is one of the State Fair’s most popular concession stands and is owned by the state’s dairy farm families.