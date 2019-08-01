When I first saw this I had to check the calendar to make sure it wasn't April Fool's Day.

The folks at French’s, America’s largest manufacturer of mustard, are putting their famous yellow condiment in a new flavor of ice cream that is going to be released just in time for National Mustard Day (yes, that's a real thing), August 3.

They're teaming up with a Los Angeles-based ice cream company Coolhaus to create the flavor, which will be available in limited batches in only Southern California and the New York City area during the first two weeks of August.

During the roll out the mustard ice cream will be served with a pretzel cookie.

This isn't Coolhaus' first foray into weird combinations of ice cream. They currently have Balsamic Fig and Mascarpone, Buttered French Toast, Bananas Foster, Milkshake and Fries, Street Cart Churro Dough, Thai Town Crunch, and Take the Cannoli on their menu.

All of which sound far more appetizing than Mustard Ice Cream!

Now I know you're not supposed to knock something until you try it but in this instance, I'm going to go out on a limb and say this flavor will deliver big time on publicity and leave a horrible taste in your mouth.