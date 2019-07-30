I Once Tried Out for the Sioux Falls Skyforce and Now You Can Too

I once tried out for the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the NBA G League and now you can too.

Back in 2012, I attended the Sioux Falls Skyforce's open tryouts and found myself very surprised with the results.

First of all, I wasn't even close to getting a camp invite, but I was in better shape than over 75% of the players there and my game was at least as good as 50% of them.

That said, that top 25% was really good and none of them even got a shot, which shows how good the actual players on an NBA G League roster truly are.

Those numbers don't bode well for every participant feeling confident about getting a shot to play pro ball, but there are some great stories of guys going to tryouts and getting a chance to fulfill a dream.

Jonathon Simmons once tried out for the San Antonio Spurs affiliate and eventually made that team and has parlayed that into an NBA career that has seen him make over $7.6 million.

So if you think you have the game to turn into the next Cinderella story, then try out at one of the two Sioux Falls Skyforce's upcoming open tryouts.

Even if you know you wont be making the team, if you have a extra $150 for entertainment purpose and you love hoops, it is a really fun event that you don't normally get to experience.

The two tryout dates are Sunday September 9 in Miami and Sunday September 22 in Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls tryout will happen at the Sanford Pentagon and it costs $150.

Registration information can be found at SkyforceOnline.com.