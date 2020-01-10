I Hate the View Out my Office Window

A quick blast of snow came through this afternoon. As I watched it out my office window I was lamenting how much I missed summer.

Seeing the trees out the window reminded me of when I took some photos of the progression of the leaves growing on them. It was a fun little project over about three weeks. But today I only saw the dead but still clinging leaves left on them as I scowled at the small amount of fresh powder that had fallen.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

This is what it looked like out my window today.

Andy Erickson/Hot 104.7

But way back on May 17 of 2019, I was officially blocked from seeing anything out my window except for the curb and cars that parked in those spots, as seen below.

Andy Erickson/Hot 104.7