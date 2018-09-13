I Found Out Why Our Digital Editor is Always Cranky. No Natural Light.
It took a few years but I finally uncovered the secret to our digital editor's cranky moods. The guy has no natural light coming in his office.
Yes, that's a real thing.
You don’t think that would affect one’s mood? Check this out. A recent study by Harvard students (they’re smarter than me so I’m going to roll with it) concluded in a new study that the two things that are most important to a workplace atmosphere is natural light and a view of the outdoors.
This poor guy has neither. No wonder the Editor-in-Grief has his moments.
As it turns out, the absence of natural light left respondents of the survey feeling tired because they don’t get natural sunlight. A whopping 43% said that not being able to see outside makes them gloomy and pissy.
I don’t wanna brag, but I think we just solved the mystery of Captain Crank Pants. Quick! Get this guy a window!