I Can Raise Your Kid Better Than You Can

I don't give parenting advice.

I'm not the brightest bulb on the tree but I am smart enough to know I made plenty of mistakes as a parent. Fortunately my kids were able to overcome them all and have become real fine adults. And heck, they even still like me.

But apparently that doesn't hold true for a lot of others.

C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Michigan did a survey and found that what is called 'Mommy Shaming' is becoming something of an epidemic. Six out of ten mom's with a child 5 years of age or under have been criticized for their parenting. That's right, a full 60%.

So who's doing all this shaming, this criticizing?

Friends. Acquaintances. Total strangers. But there's an even bigger culprit.

Family members.

And what the Mommy Shaming about? Everything. Discipline. Nutrition, Sleep. You name it, someone has a whole lot better idea than dumb ol' mom.

So the next time your friend, daughter, cousin or niece handles something differently than you would, remember: It's their child.