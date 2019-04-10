The South Dakota Departments of Transportation and Public Safety have decided jointly to close Interstate 90 from Rapid City to Mitchell at 5:30 PM and further close I-90 from Sioux Falls to Mitchell at 7:00 PM on Wednesday (April 10)

I-29 from Sioux Falls to Brookings closed at 7:00 PM, while I-29 was closed north of Brookings to the North Dakota border earlier in the day.

"Conditions on I-29 and on I-90 from Rapid City to Mitchell have deteriorated to the point the roadway is no longer safe for travel due to heavy drifting and low visibility," said public information officer Kristi Sandal. "Maintenance crews that have not already been pulled off highways will be brought in around 7 p.m. and will resume operations at 5:00 AM tomorrow morning if it is safe to do so. Conditions will continue to deteriorate overnight and roadways may become impassable."

Travel Conditions are available anytime at Safe Travel USA or by calling 511.