I-229 Road Work Set to Begin

Beginning Monday (May 17), motorists in Sioux Falls will begin dealing with construction on one of the city's main thoroughfares.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that crews will be doing pavement repair on Southbound Interstate 229 in the auxiliary lane between Western Avenue (Exit 2) and Louise Avenue (Exit 1).

That half-mile stretch of road will be closed during the project, but the driving and passing lanes will remain open.

The work will include pavement repair and asphalt concrete resurfacing. Crews will be performing the same work on the Northbound lanes once the Southbound project is complete.

No word on how long the work is expected to last.

Central Specialties, of Alexandria, Minnesota, is the contractor for the $2.9 million project.

For complete road construction information, visit SD511.org or dial 511.