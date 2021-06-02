I-229 Off-Ramp in Sioux Falls to Close for Construction

Drivers in Sioux Falls will have one less option to exit Interstate 229 for the next few days.

Beginning tonight (June 2) at 7:00 PM, the I-229 Northbound off-ramp at Western Avenue (Exit 2) will be closed for repairs.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says the closure will allow work crews to complete pavement repair on the project, which began last month between the Western Avenue and Louise Avenue exits. The $2.9 million project includes PCC pavement repair and asphalt concrete resurfacing.

The off-ramp is expected to re-open early Saturday (June 5).

Northbound I-229 traffic is currently open in the driving lane and passing lane during the pavement repair work. The northbound auxiliary lane will remain closed.

Central Specialties, Incorporated, of Alexandria, Minnesota, is the prime contractor for this project.

Authorities are advising drivers to be prepared for delays during the construction. There have already been numerous accidents in the Southbound lanes where motorists merge from two lanes to one just prior to reaching the Western Avenue bridge.

Google Maps