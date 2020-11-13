An environmental study of the Interstate 229 Corridor that began in 2017 will not see any real results until maybe 2026. Good grief, by that time they will need to have another study after this area continues to grow. So in this time period what has happened and what do we expect to see?

According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with the Sioux Falls Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) and the City of Sioux Falls, they will be holding an online public meeting to present transportation improvement recommendations for both the I-229 Exit 3 (Minnesota Avenue - Sioux Falls) and Exit 3 (Cliff Avenue – Sioux Falls) interchanges.

Both interchanges are traveled heavily on a daily basis and give access to local businesses and industries while providing an alternate route around the southern portion of Sioux Falls.

So why the huge gap in time? Look above. You have the State and two local entities in the planning, as well as the Interstate highways, being Federal.

Currently, the information regarding Exit 3 and Exit 4 can be viewed virtually until December 5, 2020.