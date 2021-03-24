I-229 Crash Leaves Tea Resident With Life Threatening Injuries

A crash on I-229 on Tuesday sent a man from Tea to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Dakota News Now is reporting that the man had suffered life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash on I-229 Tuesday, according to authorities.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a preliminary investigation into the two-vehicle crash has indicated it began with one car being rear-ended on the busy roadway.

Get our free mobile app

The incident took place Tuesday, near mile marker 1 on I-229. The South Dakota Highway Patrol's initial investigation states that the driver of a Hyundai Elantra rear-ended a Ford Expedition around 1 pm Tuesday afternoon. At the time of this posting, it has not been released the speed at which the accident occurred.

Authorities reported that the driver of the Hyundai Elantra, 46-year-old William Dooley of Tea had suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was immediately transported to a Sioux Falls hospital. Information on the driver of the Ford Expedition has not been released at this time.

The afternoon crash blocked both lanes of traffic for a short period of time on Tuesday and police did briefly close it down.

According to authorities, charges are pending in the case.

For more information on this story, and for any updates that may come in the near future, visit the Dakota News Now website.

Story Source: Dakota News Now