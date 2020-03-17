HyVee Announces Hour Changes to Combat Coronavirus

HyVee has announced that they will be changing their hours effective Wednesday March 18.

All locations will be open 8:00 am to 8:00 pm seven days a week until further notice. This is to allow employees to do more cleaning and sanitizing in the store as well as give them more time to take care of loved ones.

HyVee convenience stores are going to operate as normal. No changes to their hours and you'll be able to get anything you have normally from there.

All dining hours will be closed. You can still get fresh made food at HyVee, but dining areas are closed as are bars in any Market Grille locations.

Hy-Vee Aisles Online customers will be served by third-party services like Shipt and Door Dash.

“This is an unprecedented situation for all of us. We’ve never dealt with anything like this before, and we know our customers haven’t either. We appreciate their patience and loyalty as we navigate these changing times,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president in a press release. “We are committed to doing all we can to keep our customers and employees healthy and safe, and to being the helpful smile in every aisle that is needed during this time.”