Hyundai Recalls Nearly 400K Vehicles For Fire Risk

Another week, another automotive recall. This time it's Hyundai who is recalling over 390,000 vehicles in two separate recalls.

The first and largest recall includes certain model year 2013-2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Crossover SUVs produced between June 17, 2013, and May 13, 2015.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Anti-lock Brake System module could leak brake fluid internally and cause an electrical short over time. This could increase the risk of an engine compartment fire while parked or driving. Symptoms include smoke from the engine compartment, a burning/melting odor, and/or the illumination of the ABS light.

Hyundai says customers can continue driving these vehicles; however, due to the possibility of a fire originating from the ABS module while parked, Hyundai recommends parking these vehicles outside and away from structures until the recall remedy is completed.

The brake computer problem has caused 18 fires in the U.S., but no injuries according to the NHTSA.

The second recall involves certain 2019-2020 Hyundai Elantra, 2019-2021 Hyundai Kona, 2019-2021 Hyundai Veloster vehicles equipped with 2.0-litre “Nu” MPI engines.

The piston rings in these engines may not have been properly heat-treated. Engine damage can cause oil leaks and possible fires. Hyundai says the rings can be too hard and can be chipped, scuffing the engine cylinder.

Symptoms include abnormal knocking noise from the engine, reduced power, smoke from the engine compartment, and/or illumination of the oil pressure warning light.

Hyundai says continual operation of the vehicle with these symptoms can cause the engine to seize and eventually stall the vehicle. In certain situations, a connecting rod could puncture the engine block and cause engine oil to leak. If the oil comes in contact with a hot surface such as an exhaust pipe, it could cause a fire. This issue has caused five fires but no injuries so far, according to the NHTSA.

Owners of these vehicles will be notified and directed to visit a Hyundai dealership for an engine inspection. If it's determined that the engine is at risk, Hyundai will replace the engine free of charge. Hyundai will also update software dealing with the Piston Ring Noise Sensing System.

This same piston issue has created a recall for certain Kia models with the same 2.0-liter engine.

Owners of affected vehicles in both recalls will be notified beginning in late June 2021. In the meantime, if someone thinks their vehicle is at risk, they can check the VIN at the NHTSA website.